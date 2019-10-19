Oilers' Ethan Bear: Buries game-winner
Bear scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Bear's second goal of the season ultimately counted as the game-winning tally, the first time he's sealed a result in his young career. The 22-year-old is firmly entrenched alongside Darnell Nurse while Adam Larsson (lower leg) remains out. Bear has three points and nine blocked shots in eight games this year, with all of the points coming in the last four contests.
