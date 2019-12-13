Oilers' Ethan Bear: Churns out helper
Bear recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.
Bear set up Connor McDavid for a tying goal at 12:49 of the third period, but the Wild quickly responded with a pair to take the lead for good. Bear has been solid with 10 points (four goals, six helpers) through 34 games this season. He's added 42 shots on goal, 46 blocks and a minus-4 rating -- the rookie defenseman is entrenched in the Oilers' top-four, which makes him worth a look in deeper formats.
