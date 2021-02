Bear (head) skated on the third pairing during Sunday's practice, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

Bear is nearing a return to the lineup after more than two weeks on injured reserve. He skated with Evan Bouchard during Sunday's session, signaling that could be activated for Monday's home game versus the Jets. Even if he's not ready for that contest, it shouldn't be long before the 23-year-old is back on Edmonton's blue line.