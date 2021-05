Bear managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Bear set up Connor McDavid's opening tally just 45 seconds into the game. The 23-year-old Bear has a goal and an assist in his last four contests. He's posted just eight points, 46 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 40 outings, a noticeable step back from his 21-point campaign in 2019-20.