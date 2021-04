Bear collected an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Bear had the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the game in the second period. The 23-year-old Bear has two assists in his last three games despite not seeing more than 17 minutes of ice time per game in that span. He's been moved into a limited role on the third period, leading to a reduced output of five helpers, 28 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 28 contests.