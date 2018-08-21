Oilers' Ethan Bear: Could see expanded role in 2018-19
Bear could be called upon to help fill in for Andrej Sekera (Achilles) throughout much of the 2018-19 season, the National Post reports.
According to the report, it is likely Sekera will miss at least the first 60 games of the season on long-term injured reserve. Like Sekera, Bear is talented offensively. Last season, the now 21-year-old defenseman logged 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 37 games for AHL Bakersfield. If he continues to show improvement entering his second season as a pro, Bear could earn a role on the Oilers this season.
