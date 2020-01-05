Oilers' Ethan Bear: Delivers assist in win
Bear posted an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.
The defenseman has produced four helpers in his last seven games. Bear is up to 14 points, 56 shots on goal, 61 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 44 games. Fantasy owners in deeper formats may be able to make room for the 22-year-old blueliner on their rosters.
