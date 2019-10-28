Oilers' Ethan Bear: Delivers assist
Bear posted an assist and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
We'll focus on the positive first, which is Bear posting his fourth point in 12 games. However, he now carries a minus-4 rating as well. He's earned the trust of coach Dave Tippett while playing alongside Darnell Nurse on the top pairing. While the offense isn't overwhelming, Bear could be poised for a small breakout if he stays on the roster throughout the year.
