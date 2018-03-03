Bear failed to register a point in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Bear was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday, with Adam Larsson out to attend his father's funeral -- he finished with a minus-3 rating in his Oilers debut. The 19-year-old defenseman was beaten on two of Nashville's goals and misplayed another. Bear had 16 points in 34 games (six goals, 10 assists) for the Condors in 2017-18 before getting the call. Growing pains are expected for the young rookie and not knowing how much longer he will be called upon at the big level, the Saskatchewan native is best left on the waiver wire for now.