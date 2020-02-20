Bear posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Bear's point shot was tipped in by Sam Gagner for the game-tying goal at 3:42 of the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Bear, who also had two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. The 22-year-old is at 19 points, 82 shots on goal, 84 blocks and 29 PIM through 60 appearances this season. He could be in line for slightly more power-play time while Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) is out.