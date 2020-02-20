Oilers' Ethan Bear: Earns power-play assist
Bear posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Bear's point shot was tipped in by Sam Gagner for the game-tying goal at 3:42 of the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Bear, who also had two blocked shots and two PIM in the contest. The 22-year-old is at 19 points, 82 shots on goal, 84 blocks and 29 PIM through 60 appearances this season. He could be in line for slightly more power-play time while Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) is out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.