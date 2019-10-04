Oilers' Ethan Bear: Expected to play Saturday
Bear is set to be recalled from AHL Bakersfield in order to suit up in Saturday's matchup with Los Angeles, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
How Bear fits into the lineup will depend on the health of Joel Persson (shoulder), but the 22-year-old Bear could find himself on the top pairing with Darnell Nurse. The long-term absence of Adam Larsson (lower leg) has created an opportunity for Bear to try and work his way into the lineup, though he will have to hold off Evan Bouchard for a spot.
