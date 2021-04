Bear notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Bear helped out on a Dominik Kahun goal in the second period -- his pass to Kailer Yamamoto was a key part of the build-up to the tally. Offense has been a rarity this year for Bear, who has four assists in 26 outings. The 23-year-old defenseman has added 30 blocked shots and 26 shots on net with a plus-2 rating.