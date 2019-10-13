Oilers' Ethan Bear: Generates assist
Bear posted an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Bear hadn't found the scoresheet in the first four games of the year before earning the secondary assist on Leon Draisaitl's first goal in the contest. The 22-year-old defender has produced five blocked shots and four shots on goal while skating alongside Darnell Nurse on the top pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.