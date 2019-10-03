Bear was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

Evan Bouchard was called up in Bear's place. However, this may simply be a "paper" transaction to accommodate Adam Larsson's (undisclosed) move to long-term injured reserve, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Bear back with the big club ahead of Saturday's matchup with L.A. In Wednesday's season opener, the 22-year-old blueliner played 15:33 and posted a minus-1 rating.