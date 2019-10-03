Oilers' Ethan Bear: Heading to bus league
Bear was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Evan Bouchard was called up in Bear's place. However, this may simply be a "paper" transaction to accommodate Adam Larsson's (undisclosed) move to long-term injured reserve, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Bear back with the big club ahead of Saturday's matchup with L.A. In Wednesday's season opener, the 22-year-old blueliner played 15:33 and posted a minus-1 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.