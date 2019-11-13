Oilers' Ethan Bear: Helpers in consecutive games
Bear posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Bear provided the secondary helper on Leon Draisaitl's second-period goal, which got the Oilers on the board. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to six points, 26 blocked shots and 29 shots on goal through 20 games. It'll be interesting to see if Bear stays alongside Darnell Nurse or drops to a lower-leverage role when Adam Larsson (lower leg) returns, which is still a couple of weeks away.
