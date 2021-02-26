Bear (head) notched three shots on goal and two PIM in 14:13 during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Bear missed 11 games after he was struck in the head by a puck on Jan. 30 versus the Maple Leafs. The defenseman has two assists, 11 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 11 contests. Bear typically paired with Darnell Nurse prior to his injury. Tyson Barrie filled that role in Bear's absence, and it remains to be seen which blueliner will skate with Nurse going forward. The 23-year-old Bear has limited fantasy upside, as he's a stronger defender than he is a scorer.