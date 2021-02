Bear (head) is still on injured reserve and won't play in Tuesday's game against Vancouver, per the NHL's Media site.

Bear returned to practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's game, but he's still not ready for a return. The 23-year-old has not suited up since Jan. 30 against Toronto, as he's supplied just two points across nine games this campaign. Bear will have a chance to return in Thursday's game against Vancouver, but he'll need to be activated off IR in order to do so.