Bear posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bear set up Connor McDavid for the Oilers' second and final goal of the game. While he was in head coach Dave Tippett's doghouse for defensive lapses, Bear has done reasonably well since he was scratched for Monday's game against the Canadiens. The 23-year-old blueliner has two assists, five blocked shots, six hits and a plus-4 rating in five appearances.