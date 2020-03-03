Bear notched an assist, three blocked shots, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Bear had a solid all-around performance Monday. The 22-year-old blueliner now has 21 points, 96 blocks, 93 shots and a minus-2 rating through 66 contests. Bear's still seeing first-pairing minutes, but with Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) nearing a return, the former's playing time could slightly decrease.