Oilers' Ethan Bear: Playing provider recently
Bear picked up an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Bear has found his way lately with five helpers in his last eight outings. For the season, he's at 15 points, 60 shots on goal, 61 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 45 games. The recent uptick in offense, plus solid non-scoring numbers, could make the 22-year-old worth a look as defensive depth in DFS contests.
