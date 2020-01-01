Bear notched an assist, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Bear had his helper on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' goal in the first period, but it was the defense that stood out Tuesday. This was the second time this season Bear has blocked a half-dozen pucks in a game, the first being Oct. 24 against the Capitals. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 13 points, 54 shots on goal, 59 blocks and a minus-6 rating in 42 appearances.