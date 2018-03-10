Bear notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.

Bear collected his first assist at the big level on Connor McDavid's game-tying goal late in the third period. The young defenseman also saw a season-high 19:55 of ice time in the shootout victory. Bear was an offensive threat at the AHL level this season before getting the call-up (16 points in 34 games). The blueliner from Saskatchewan has a bright future ahead of him, however, he should only be considered relevant in dynasty leagues for now.