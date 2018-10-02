Bear was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

It was initially thought that Bear would crack the Opening Night roster in the wake of an Achilles injury to Andrej Sekera, but the Oilers just inked veteran Jason Garrison to a one-year contract to hold down the fort on the bottom pair. Bear still holds promise as a puck-moving defenseman who averaged close to a half-point per game with the AHL's Condors last season.