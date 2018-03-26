Oilers' Ethan Bear: Scores first goal
Bear scored a goal and notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Anaheim.
The 20-year-old blueliner has been highly touted for his offensive upside (16 points in 34 games in the AHL before getting the call-up) and he flashed a bit of that in the contest -- netting his first goal complemented with an assist. With four points in 13 games in 2017-18, Bear continues to breathe life into a dismal year for Edmonton -- he has even been seeing time on the first power-play unit recently. The young defenseman should be a focal point for the Oilers' future and remains on the radar in dynasty leagues moving forward.
