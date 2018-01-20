Bear scored the game-winner in Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Iowa Wild.

Bear scored at the 2:16 mark of the extra period to secure the victory. The 19-year-old blueliner now has 11 points in 22 games playing for the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. After amassing 70 points over 67 games in the WHL last season, the 2015 fifth-rounder should be on the speculative radar of many dynasty-league owners.