Bear netted a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Bear's tally at 16:00 of the first period made it 2-0 Oilers at the time. The 22-year-old defenseman has four goals and eight points through 25 games this season. He's added 35 blocked shots and 16 PIM.

