Bear scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Bear tallied at 7:19 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner Saturday. The 23-year-old defenseman hasn't found much success in 2020-21 with just seven points, 39 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 37 contests.