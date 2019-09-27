Oilers' Ethan Bear: Scores twice versus Jets
Bear scored twice and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets.
Bear has quickly become a favorite for the Opening Night roster, and he showed why with the big performance Thursday. He scored the game-tying goal in the third period and added an insurance tally 8:50 later to help secure the win. With Joel Persson (shoulder) out and Evan Bouchard assigned to AHL Bakersfield, Bear is in the driver's seat for a chance to skate alongside Oscar Klefbom on opening night. Bear posted six goals and 25 helpers in 52 contests in the minors last season, making him more than capable of chipping in offense from the blueline.
