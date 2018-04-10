Oilers' Ethan Bear: Sent back to minors
Bear was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
Bear logged 18 games for the Oilers at the end of the season, in which he tallied one goal, three helpers and 28 blocks. The blueliner averaged 18:38 of ice time, including 1:50 with the man advantage. With Edmonton out of the playoffs, the Saskatchewan native will link up with the Condors in order to continue playing competitive hockey this year. Given the Oilers have four defensemen potentially hitting free agency, Bear could find himself with a more consistent role in 2018-19.
