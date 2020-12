Bear signed a two-year contract worth $4 million with the Oilers on Monday.

Bear was a solid all-around option on the Oilers' blue line last year with five goals, 21 points, 106 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating in 71 appearances. With Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) out for the whole regular season, Bear will likely see more ice time in a top-four role. The 23-year-old Bear could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats that reward non-scoring stats.