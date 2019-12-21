Oilers' Ethan Bear: Slings assist
Bear notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Bear set up Darnell Nurse for a point shot, which Zack Kassian then tipped in for the Oilers' first goal. Bear has 11 points, 43 shots on goal and 49 blocked shots through 38 contests this season. He's earned a spot in the Oilers' top four and doesn't seem likely to lose the job at this point.
