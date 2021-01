Bear had an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Bear started a sequence that ended with his defense partner Darnell Nurse burying the Oilers' second goal of the game. That pairing is expected to see the most work in 2020-21 -- Bear skated 23:11 in Wednesday's contest. While it remains to be seen how many points the 23-year-old can generate, he'll be a solid depth option in deeper formats that count blocked shots, as he had 106 in 71 outings last year.