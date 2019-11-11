Oilers' Ethan Bear: Snags helper
Bear registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Bear's helper came on a Zack Kassian goal in the second period, snapping a six-game point drought for the defenseman. The 22-year-old has five points, 26 blocks and 14 PIM this year. Bear also leads all rookies in average ice time -- he's seen 21:18 per game entering Sunday. It'll be tough for a low-scoring defenseman to get true Calder hype, but Bear's proving he belongs at the NHL level with his steady play.
