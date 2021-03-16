Bear recorded an assist and two blocked shots in 21:39 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Bear snapped a 13-game point drought that dated back to Jan. 22. He missed 11 contests in that span with a head injury and he's been limited to third-pairing duties since he rejoined the lineup. Bear saw the boost in ice time to cover for Tyson Barrie, who left Monday's game with a lower-body injury after the first period. Should Barrie miss additional time, Bear would be a natural fit alongside Darnell Nurse on the Oilers' top pairing -- that duo was a consistent partnership throughout last season. Bear has three helpers, 21 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 19 contests in 2020-21.