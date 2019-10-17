Oilers' Ethan Bear: Snipes first goal of season
Bear scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM with two blocked shots and one hit in a 6-3 win over the Flyers on Wednesday.
Bear scored his first goal of the year when he jumped into a rush late in the first period and buried a shot from the left faceoff circle to put Edmonton ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old, who appeared in 18 games last season, has locked down a role on the Oilers' blue line and is logging regular minutes, although he has just two points to show for it through seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.