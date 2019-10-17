Bear scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM with two blocked shots and one hit in a 6-3 win over the Flyers on Wednesday.

Bear scored his first goal of the year when he jumped into a rush late in the first period and buried a shot from the left faceoff circle to put Edmonton ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old, who appeared in 18 games last season, has locked down a role on the Oilers' blue line and is logging regular minutes, although he has just two points to show for it through seven games.