Bear produced five goals and 21 points in 71 games in 2019-20.

Bear played his first full NHL season last year and earned a large role, averaging 21:58 per game. The 23-year-old blueliner seems to be a lock for the Oilers' top-four, but he may lose some offensive opportunities with Tyson Barrie in the fold. Bear added 106 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. He should be able to make improvements on offense -- it wouldn't be shocking to see him register 30 points if there's a full 82-game campaign. Most of his production is expected to come at even strength.