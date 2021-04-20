Bear scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Bear tallied at 10:49 of the third period to help the Oilers tie the game at 1-1. He also helped force a turnover that led to Connor McDavid's game-winning tally later in the frame. The 23-year-old Bear has had a forgettable season with six points, 31 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 32 contests. He's shown a bit more steadiness in the defensive zone lately, but the lack of strong production in any one area makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.