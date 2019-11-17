Oilers' Ethan Bear: Tickles twine on power play
Bear scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.
Bear's third goal of the year stretched the Oilers' lead to 4-2 late in the second period, but the team wasn't able to make it stand up. The defenseman has seven points, 32 shots on goal and 29 blocked shots in 22 contests this year. Saturday's tally was his first power-play point of the season.
