Bouchard generated an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.
Bouchard and Markus Niemelainen found some success defensively on the third pairing. The 23-year-old Bouchard was rewarded with a helper on a Mattias Janmark tally in the first period. This was Bouchard's third assist in his last five games as he looks to get his offense back on track. The Ontario native has 14 points, 76 shots on net, 50 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 34 contests overall.
