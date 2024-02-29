Bouchard logged an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Bouchard has four points over the last three games. He's racked up 14 points over 12 outings in February, including six power-play points in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to take his offense to new heights while playing in a top-four role. For the season, he has 15 goals, 42 assists, 152 shots on net, 81 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 57 appearances.