Bouchard notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Bouchard helped out on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Bouchard was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, but he racked up 10 points over 10 games before that, so he's been locked in lately. For the season, the defenseman is at eight goals, 28 helpers, 12 power-play points, 133 shots on net, 72 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 48 outings.