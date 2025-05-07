Bouchard notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Bouchard has been all or nothing in the playoffs. He has four multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings this postseason, totaling four goals, five assists, 23 shots on net, eight blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Just two of those points have come on the power play -- his pair of goals in Game 3 of the first round versus the Kings -- so there's still potentially another level for the defenseman to reach. Bouchard is a lock to play big minutes throughout the playoffs.