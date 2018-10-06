Bouchard will make his NHL debut Saturday afternoon, as the Oilers get set to face the Devils in Sweden, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

An injury to Andrej Sekera (Achilles) cleared a path to immediate playing time at the top level for Bouchard, but as Edmonton's first-round (10th overall) pick from 2018, he probably wasn't far from earning a promotion under his own merit. The Ontario native with the cannon for a point shot generated 38 goals and 148 total points for the OHL's London Knights between 2015-19. Provided he's already in the player pool in DFS contests, Bouchard will be a stealthy option in the infancy of the 2018-19 season.