Bouchard earned two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard helped out on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl, with the latter's tally being on the power play. After going seven games without a point, Bouchard has four helpers over his last two contests. The 23-year-old has maintained a decent pace with three goals, 15 assists, 86 shots on net, 63 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 43 outings this season despite often seeing a bottom-four role.