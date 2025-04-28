Bouchard scored twice on eight shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings in Game 4.
Bouchard logged his second multi-goal game in a row. This was an important performance for the defenseman, as his second tally forced overtime, where Leon Draisaitl scored to secure the comeback win. Bouchard has four goals, three assists, 18 shots on net, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over four playoff outings in his usual spots on the top pairing and first power-play unit.
