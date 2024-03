Bouchard notched two assists in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Capitals.

Both of Bouchard's helpers came on the man advantage, setting up Connor McDavid in the opening period and Zach Hyman in the second. The 24-year-old Bouchard has proven to be a weapon from the point on the power play, where he's recorded 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) this season. Overall, he's up to 15 goals and 63 points through 64 games.