Bouchard is on the Oilers' training camp roster, indicating his loan with Sodertalje SK in Sweden is complete, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Bouchard spent all of last season with AHL Bakersfield, collecting 36 points in 54 games in his first full pro season. The 21-year-old top prospect may still be a year or so away from making the Oilers' roster, but he'll likely challenge Adam Larsson for a spot on the third pairing in training camp.