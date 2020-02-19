Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Back with big squad
The Oilers recalled Bouchard from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Bouchard has capitalized on his offensive talent this season, racking up seven goals and 26 assists (33 points) over 50 games with Bakersfield. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old's minus-9 point differential suggests he's still got some work to do to get up to speed on the defensive end of the ice.
More News
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Remains in bus league•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Recalled from AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Reassigned to AHL Bakersfield•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Scores lone goal in rookie camp•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Three points in AHL playoff debut•
-
Oilers' Evan Bouchard: Leading OHL playoffs in scoring•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.