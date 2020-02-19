Play

The Oilers recalled Bouchard from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Bouchard has capitalized on his offensive talent this season, racking up seven goals and 26 assists (33 points) over 50 games with Bakersfield. Unfortunately, the 20-year-old's minus-9 point differential suggests he's still got some work to do to get up to speed on the defensive end of the ice.

