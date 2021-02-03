Bouchard (back) posted an assist and four shots on goal in 16:56 during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Bouchard's season debut was a success, and he saw a regular shift. His helper came on Jesse Puljujarvi's second-period tally. William Lagesson and Slater Koekkoek split duties on the third pairing with Bouchard. It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old Bouchard will earn an everyday role going forward. The 10th overall pick from 2018 would probably benefit from another season with AHL Bakersfield, but cross-border quarantining would reduce that benefit drastically, so it's possible Bouchard only drops down to the taxi squad if he ends up as a rotational player.