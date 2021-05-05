Bouchard scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Bouchard's long-range goal at 19:13 of the second period gave the Oilers a 3-1 lead. The 21-year-old blueliner has played a limited role this season with just five points in 13 appearances. He's unlikely to see much playing time once the playoffs roll around, but head coach Dave Tippett will want the young defenseman ready to go in case he's needed due to injuries on the blue line.